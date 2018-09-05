'They just threw her out the car:' 911 call released in Fayetteville death investigation

Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was found dead, lying on the road Tuesday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on a Fayetteville road Tuesday night.

The unidentified woman was found in the 500 block of Murchison Road near Brenda Drive just before 10:45 p.m.

A passerby found the woman in the roadway and called 911.

"Somebody just threw a lady out the car," the caller said. "She's just laying on the ground."

She was pronounced dead when police arrived.

Her body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
