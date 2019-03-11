kidnapping

Clayton man charged after stealing car with children inside, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Clayton man charged after stealing car with children inside, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged after stealing a car with two children in the backseat, Clayton police said.

Brian Keith Allen Jr. was charged with stealing a car and two counts of second degree kidnapping.

EMBED More News Videos

A 22-year-old man has been charged after stealing a car with two children in the backseat, Clayton police said.



Police said Allen stole a car around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. The car had been left running at the gas pumps of a Handee Hugo's conveinience store on Pritchard Road.

According to police, Allen said he had no idea there were children in the car and that he was just trying to get to Dunn.

The children, ages 7 and 3, started to scream as the car pulled away and Allen stopped to ask the kids if they could call someone, police said.

The mother's phone had been left in the car so the 7-year-old called their father. Allen then told the children an address where they could be found.

The Clayton Police Department and Johnston County Sheriff's deputies recovered the unharmed children on Covered Bridge Road and an arrest was made.

Allen is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police warn parents to never leave your kids unattended in public, especially inside an unlocked car because criminals will take advantage of an easy opportunity no matter the location.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
dunnclaytontheftchildrenkidnappingstolen car
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Deputy fired in Hania Aguilar case says DNA 'was never passed over' to him
Unsealed documents reveal new information in Hania Aguilar case
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
TOP STORIES
Duke doctors: Routine eye exam could one day diagnose Alzheimer's
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
Bill would allow pets inside NC taprooms
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
Woman charged with DWI in deadly Fayetteville motorcycle crash
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Show More
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Democrats select Milwaukee for 2020 national convention
27 protesters arrested after controversial deportation have cases continued
National Napping Day is the fake holiday we all want to be real
More TOP STORIES News