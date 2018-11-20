Authorities released Tuesday the 911 call that prompted an active shooter scare at Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care.Dispatchers received the call around 11:15 a.m. Radio traffic indicated it came from a female juvenile.The caller said: "there's a shooter at the school and he's running around the hallways."Police haven't identified the person who placed the call.At 12:04 p.m. officers said they found no evidence of an active shooter.Principal Jillian LaSerna released the following statement:Parents were relieved that there was no shooter but took issue with those were saying the incident was "nothing.""It's not nothing because our kids were all put in their classrooms in the dark and probably under their desks and in closets because they know that there's guns in the world and that's the problem," said parent Barbara Fedders."I think it could happen anywhere at any time at this point," said parent Amy Ramirez. "I think anyone could be standing here talking to you saying they were scared for their students or their significant others or anyone. I think it's a very serious issue."