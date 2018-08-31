911 calls released in deadly I-40 fiery crash

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 obtained the 911 calls from the moments after a crash that killed three people.

By
ABC11 obtained the 911 calls from the moments after a fiery crash that killed three people on Interstate 40 in Johnston County.

RELATED: 3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged

In the call you can hear a woman desperately pleading with dispatchers for help as the flames raged on.

"Oh yes, there's a serious accident on the highway. A car just exploded I think somebody is probably dead," the caller said.

The deadly chain-reaction crash slowed I-40 traffic to a crawl for miles.

"A car's already been in an accident and now there's another one right down the road from it," the caller described.

The incident got even worse.

Deadly wrecks on I-40 claim three lives
Three people are dead after two crashes Wednesday afternoon that closed both sides of Interstate 40 in Johnston County for hours.


"Oh God, there's three car accidents. Oh god," the caller said.

The State Highway Patrol said William Van O'Neal didn't slow down enough for the already stopped traffic; instead, his tractor-trailer, carrying lumber, slammed into several other cars causing two of them to burst into flames.

"There's a car on fire I don't know if there's a person in it. I didn't see anybody get out. They just took a driver out of the other car that's now on fire. There's another car, it seems like everyone is fine in the third car," the caller told dispatchers.

Despite the efforts of several good Samaritans and the person who called for help, three people died at the scene including H. McRoy Skipper and his wife Jo along with Michael Anthony Peters.

Van O Neal is now charged with three counts of misdemeanor death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashdeath investigation911 callJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC chancellor says path in place for Silent Sam to be moved
Hillsborough police arrest 2 found with explosive device in Walmart parking lot
Judges rule rewritten NC constitutional amendments can appear on ballot
Raleigh police arrest suspect in 2016 rape of pregnant woman
Man charged with posting nudes of 15-year-old on Instagram
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
ABC11 Game of the Week: Enloe at Apex Friendship
Wake County mom says bus driver let her daughter off bus unsupervised
Show More
Police identify 3 people arrested during Silent Sam demonstration
Teen charged in phone threat at Rolesville High School
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
More News