911 call gives insight into moments before teens, man were pulled from Durham pool

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 911 call released Wednesday gives more insight into the moments before three people were pulled from a pool at a Durham apartment complex earlier this week.

The three people -- 15-year-old Abril Yuliana Flores-Ojeda, 16-year-old Brian Manuel Benites, and 21-year-old Luis Enrique Delgado-Romero -- all died at the hospital.

In the call, the caller told dispatchers that a man, who appeared to be in his 20s, had knocked on the door of the apartment where he was staying and said his friend was drowning at the pool.



The friend tried to explain to the caller where the pool was, but the caller said the man appeared to be too drunk to remember.

The caller didn't live at the apartment building and therefore didn't know where the pool was.

Police said foul play did not appear to be a factor and the victims did not appear to be electrocuted.


Officers found beer cans near the pool; however, authorities have yet to comment if alcohol was a factor.



The pool was closed at the time of the drownings, and officers determined that the victims were not residents of Chapel Tower.

I-Team: Pool safety rules, even when followed, won't guarantee safety
The pool where three people drowned early Tuesday passed its inspection less than two weeks ago, and officials say the drownings show the limitations of those rules if swimmers don't follow them.
