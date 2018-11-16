More than 91,000 pounds of raw ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't serve up salmonella this Thanksgiving. (Credit: USDA)

BARRON, Wis. (WTVD) --
Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC, is recalling nearly 91,388 pounds of ground turkey products that may be associated with the salmonella outbreak.

The raw ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 11, 2018.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The following items are included in the recall:

  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018




The USDA said products were shipped nationwide.

The FSIS, CDC, and the Arizona Department of Health Services found an unopened package in a case-patient's home and found that a sample matched the salmonella outbreak strain.

What is salmonella? Everything to know about the bacteria and the illness
The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.


The outbreak, which started last year, has already infected 164 people in 35 states. Of those, 63 have been hospitalized and one died in California.

The recall comes after public health and regulatory officials started to be pressured to name the turkey brands linked to the outbreak.

"The USDA should immediately make public which turkey producers, suppliers, and brands are involved in this outbreak - especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner," Jean Halloran, director of Food Policy Initiatives for Consumer Reports, said in a statement. "This information could save lives and help ensure consumers take the precautions needed to prevent anyone in their home from getting sick."
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Johnston County man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Raleigh man imprisoned after landing helicopter at SAS tells his story
He's banned from working in NC, but convicted paver back at it in Wake County
Duke Health staff gives veteran state's first abdominal wall transplant
Fayetteville woman buying soap cleans up on $200,000 lottery prize
Cumberland County group distributes 'boxes of love' for Thanksgiving
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in Fort Bragg soldier's death
State investigates abuse, neglect allegations at Raeford children's psychiatric facility
Show More
Raleigh police investigating bank robbery on Creedmoor Road
ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work
The Raleigh Christmas Parade is almost here!
Raleigh father charged after son accidentally shot
GoFundMe fundraiser for homeless man a hoax, prosecutor says
More News