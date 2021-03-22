95 displaced after Raleigh student apartment heavily damaged in fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 100 people are displaced after an apartment complex caught fire Monday morning in Raleigh.

"People were screaming, everybody was scared at the time because the fire department hadn't shown up yet," Jake Smith described.

The fire department soon did arrive and started to fight back the flames shooting out of Village Green Apartments located on Thesis Circle off Lake Wheeler Road.

The apartment complex is primarily geared toward college students.

EMBED More News Videos

Several students were stuck outside Monday morning as they watched their apartment burn.



The fire started early Monday morning, forcing students to evacuate while they were getting ready for class.

"I had to put on clothes. I didn't want to run out in a towel! Got my laptop for class, and headed out. The balcony above us was just engulfed, by that point.," Elijah Presnell said.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, but the damage is extensive.

"I think I'm going to lose just about everything. A lot of water damage, a lot of fire. I'm kind of scared, if I'm honest," McKenzy Bethune said.

"I think about all the stuff that's in there but at the end of the day, I'm just happy we're all out safe. I got my bird which lives in there. So all the lives, I think, are OK," Justin Fulconer said.

Raleigh fire officials said the fire was accidental and originated on the second floor balcony.

Half the building is damages with 12 units now uninhabitable. Officials said 95 people were displaced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County to vote on grades 6-12 returning to classrooms
Active shooter reported at Colorado grocery store: Police
2 wolves bite worker at NC preserve where intern was killed by lion
'Absolutely hope for 2021': Wedding industry workers remain optimistic
CDC warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
LATEST: COVID-19 cases traced back to inpatient floor at Duke Raleigh Hospital
Show More
Koka Booth Amphitheatre will reopen to public in April
Mother: Headmaster made Black son kneel during apology
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of COVID
More TOP STORIES News