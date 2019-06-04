95 seat belt violations uncovered in Durham during May crackdown

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department's traffic unit handed out 95 seat belt citations in May.

The seat belt emphasis came as part of a Click-it or Ticket campaign. Each citation carried with it a $179 fine

In 2018, three people died in Durham as a direct result of not wearing a seat belt. So far in 2019, one person has been killed by similar circumstances.

Officers said a lack of seat belt use is frustrating.

"I've investigated several fatalities and in some of those fatalities I know that if someone was wearing a seat belt it's likely they would have lived," G.L. Munter said.

Durham police officers said they are more than happy to help teach parents how to properly restrain children in car seats. You may stop by any precinct during business hours for help.

The organization Safe Kids in Durham also has an inspection station located at 226 Milton Road, but you will need an appointment to be seen there.
