Military organization and community repair 95-year-old Cumberland County WWII vet's bathroom

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jerry Mccellan Southerland is now bedridden and hooked up to an oxygen tank in his mobile home.The 95-year-old World War II veteran continues to count his blessings, especially after the community and a veteran organization rallied around him to refurbish his bathroom."The floor was getting out of shape. It was getting dangerous to walk in," said Mccellan Southerland. This mobile home has gotten more miles on it than a lot of peoples automobiles."The veteran organization, who helped with repairs, wanted to remain anonymous.Volunteers worked around the clock for a week to repair the bathroom.In addition, Lowe's donated the appliances and a deploying soldier gave him a washer and dryer.But while his 40-year-old mobile home is in need of more repairs, Jerry is thankful for his newfound blessing."They have done it for me," he said.