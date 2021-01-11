One person seriously hurt in Harnett County stabbing

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County deputies found one person stabbed at a mobile home on NC Highway 87 on Sunday night.
A deputy arrived to find a person with a stab wound to the chest, prompting the deputy to start CPR. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. K-9 Officers responded and found a knife that appears to be connected.
Deputies were responding to a trespassing call.
Most of the deputies were at a large tent behind the mobile home while investigating. The front yard was blocked off with crime scene tape.
