One person seriously hurt in Harnett County stabbing

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County deputies found one person stabbed at a mobile home on NC Highway 87 on Sunday night.A deputy arrived to find a person with a stab wound to the chest, prompting the deputy to start CPR. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. K-9 Officers responded and found a knife that appears to be connected.Deputies were responding to a trespassing call.Most of the deputies were at a large tent behind the mobile home while investigating. The front yard was blocked off with crime scene tape.Stay with ABC11 for the latest on this story.