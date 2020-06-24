Cary 17-year-old shot, killed in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary teen died in a Durham shooting on Tuesday night.Durham police found Esahaq Msbah Saleh Fadhal shot in the 2600 block of Holloway Street around 11:15. Fadhal was pronounced dead at the scene. ABC11 cameras saw detectives looking for evidence at the 98 Tobacco Shop at the corner of Holloway and South Adams Street.No charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigators at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.