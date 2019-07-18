99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in New York City

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan -- The NYPD had to respond after special 99-cent sneakers at a pop-up store caused a frenzy in Manhattan.

The incident was reported at the Adidas/Arizona Iced Tea pop-up at Bowery Street and Spring Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The themed sneakers were set to be released Thursday at 11 a.m. for less than a dollar. Video from Citizen App showed lines of people around the block standing in the rain.

Police say two people were assaulted while waiting in line for the shoes: A 17-year-old girl was punched and struck with a bottle and a 15-year-old boy was punched in the face. No arrests have been made in connection to those assaults.

However, two people were taken into police custody for separate incidents: A 21-year-old man will receive a summons for flying a drone above the crowd and a 43-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The promotion was canceled because of the melee. It was supposed to go on for a second day, but the status of Friday's event remains unclear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little italymanhattannew york citynypdpop upsneakers
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by Raleigh police was shot 8 times, autopsy shows
Arborist dies after falling from tree during rescue drill at NC Zoo
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at NC rally
Teen who was denied job at Six Flags signs to modeling agency
LIST: Events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with death of baby
Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities
Show More
Two men wanted after armed robbery at Orange County ABC store
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
Trump crowd chants 'send her back' at Greenville 2020 campaign event
Refrigerator falls, kills man at California poultry company
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
More TOP STORIES News