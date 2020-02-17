- Want to get your money right this year? Try our 5-day challenge!
- Scammers are trying to steal your information via the U.S. Census. And through fake political campaigns during election season.
- Raleigh has a program that can help you pay for home improvement projects like repairing your roof.
The 411: A 5-day plan to start your path to financial independence!
Happy Thursday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
