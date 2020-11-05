RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For more than 30 years, the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree!" has given people an opportunity to fund unique gifts for the holidays. This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior League of Raleigh will be holding "A Virtual Spree!"
"A Virtual Spree!" includes an online silent auction from November 9 - 23 and an online raffle that will take place on November 25.
Click here for more information.
The Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree!" goes virtual
