race in america

A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Here is a timeline of events that began with the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing by police in her home in Kentucky has encouraged a national reckoning on race:

March 13: Officers serving a narcotics warrant fatally shoot Taylor in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

March 13, hours later: Police announce the arrest of Kenneth Walker in the wounding of an officer during an exchange of gunfire; Taylor is left unidentified at the news conference, described as "an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead."

March, April: The shooting stays out of the headlines as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in the U.S.

April 27: Taylor's family files wrongful death lawsuit against police department and city, challenging the police narrative.

May 13: Top Louisville prosecutor Tom Wine recuses himself from reviewing police investigation, Attorney General Daniel Cameron named as special prosecutor.

May 22: Prosecutors announce they will drop attempted murder charges against Walker, who shot at officers in his girlfriend's home.

May 28: Walker's anguished 911 call is released, three days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, sparking large protests in Louisville.

EMBED More News Videos

"We won't let Breonna Taylor's life be swept under the rug," said Ben Crump, an attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, after Louisville's mayor announced a $12 million settlement in Taylor's death.



May 29: Mayor Greg Fischer suspends use of no-knock warrants by Louisville police.

June 1: Fischer fires Police Chief Steve Conrad after officers failed to turn on body cameras in shooting of barbecue cook David McAtee during protests in Louisville.

June 11: Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes "Breonna's Law" which bans use of no knock warrants.

June 14: Pop star Beyoncé writes Attorney General Daniel Cameron, urging him to charge police officers.

June 23: Officer Brett Hankison, one of 3 officers who fired shots the night of Taylor's death, is fired for "blindly" firing into Taylor's apartment.

EMBED More News Videos

Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said Louisville's settlement "is only the beginning of getting full justice" for her daughter.



June 25: Celebrities join hundreds of demonstrators outside state Capitol calling on Cameron to charge officers.

June 28: Photographer Tyler Gerth is fatally shot at site of ongoing protests in downtown Louisville.

July 14: Protesters are arrested for demonstrating on Cameron's front lawn.

Aug. 12: Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, meets with Cameron.

Sept. 5: Hundreds peacefully protest outside Kentucky Derby, urging Cameron to criminally charge the officers.

Sept. 7: Fischer names Yvette Gentry, first Black woman to lead Louisville Police department, as interim chief beginning Oct. 1.

EMBED More News Videos

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city has agreed to a settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor that includes a $12 million payment and police reforms after the Black woman was fatally shot by police who burst into her apartment at night.



Sept. 9: Cameron is included on President Donald Trump's shortlist of Supreme Court candidates.

Sept. 15: City announces civil settlement providing Taylor's family with $12 million and promising police reforms.

Sept. 22: Louisville police set up blockades downtown in anticipation of Cameron's announcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyprotestfatal shootingpolice shootingshootingu.s. & worldrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
RACE IN AMERICA
LIVE: Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
Black community not well-represented in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Duke and UNC volleyball squads unite on video promoting social justice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death
LIVE: Joe Biden campaigns in Charlotte
COVID-19 LATEST: Holiday Express at Pullen Park canceled for 2020
42-year-old Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
NFL coaches fined $100,000 for improper mask wearing
11-year-old shot in crossfire between cars in Durham
New Joe Biden ads feature Rocky Mount businesses
Show More
Parents defend video of 6-month-old son waterskiing
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
Woman killed in Butner hit-and-run
Mountain lion sighting has Calif. neighborhood on edge
NASA announces plan to send woman to the moon by 2024
More TOP STORIES News