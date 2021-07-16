Woman hit by vehicle, killed in Duke Raleigh Hospital parking deck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in the parking deck of Duke Raleigh Hospital Friday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m., Raleigh police were called to the crash in the parking deck on Wake Forest Road.
Police said the woman did not survive her injuries.
She has not been identified at this time.
