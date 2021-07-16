pedestrian killed

Woman hit by vehicle, killed in Duke Raleigh Hospital parking deck

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman hit by vehicle, killed in Duke Raleigh Hospital parking deck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in the parking deck of Duke Raleigh Hospital Friday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Raleigh police were called to the crash in the parking deck on Wake Forest Road.

Police said the woman did not survive her injuries.

She has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighpedestrian struckpedestrian killedwoman killedraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
28-year-old man killed in hit and run in Orange County, police say
Woman run over, killed in possible domestic-related crash in Clayton
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Car drives through crowd of protesters in MN, killing woman
TOP STORIES
He's not even on my payroll: Business owner fights unemployment claim
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed NC boy, injured father
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Mom's Pasta Salad
WEATHER: Hot & Humid today but storms Sunday
Mom speaks out after saving son, 5, from kidnappers in NYC
IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits
Show More
LATEST: COVID cases in NC the highest since May
NC family sues American Airlines for ruining vacation
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
GA road shut down after a truck crashed into bridge, shifting it 6 ft
Durham man scammed out of $1K while trying to activate Fire Stick
More TOP STORIES News