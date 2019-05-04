A year after homicide, man still sought in Durham shooting death

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Royster was gunned down around 11:15 p.m. on May 3, 2018, in the 400 block of Canal Street.
Police have charged 28-year-old Donnelle Wilkerson with murder but have not been able to find him
Another unidentified man was taken to the hospital that night with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident did not appear to have been random, police said at the time of the crime.
Anyone with information on Wilkerson's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.