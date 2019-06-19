AAA: More Americans driving while high, underestimating dangers of marijuana impairment

A new survey from AAA shows more and more people have admitted to driving after using marijuana. That's especially concerning in California, where recreational use is legal.

An estimated 14.8 million people reported driving within one hour after using marijuana in the last 30 days, according to research from AAA.

"The impairing effects of marijuana are usually experienced within the first one to four hours after using the drug. And marijuana users who drive high are up to twice as likely to be involved in a crash," AAA wrote in a press release.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans reported they think it's unlikely a driver will get caught by police while high on marijuana.

But the survey found more Americans approved of driving after using marijuana than driving after ingesting alcohol, prescription drugs or driving drowsy.

Since marijuana was legalized in California in 2018, authorities have seen a growing number of drivers who have been under the influence of marijuana.

Pot has the potential to impair a person's ability to safely operate a vehicle safely, decreasing car handling, performance and attention, AAA says.

Millennials were found to be most likely to report driving within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days, followed by Generation Z. Men were found more likely than women to admit to driving shortly after using marijuana in the past month.

AAA reports 70 percent of drivers polled said it was unlikely that they'll be caught driving while high.

"Any driver who gets behind the wheel high can be arrested and prosecuted," said Jake Nelson, AAA director of traffic safety and advocacy. "Law enforcement officials are getting more sophisticated in their methods for identifying marijuana-impaired drivers and the consequences are not worth the risk."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanaduidriving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, June 19
Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
2 men accused of killing taxi driver in Garner over $100
Wake County to replace wellness check program for seniors
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
Show More
3 NC sheriffs speak against controversial immigration bill
'I just want to hoop': Zion Williamson looks forward to NBA Draft
'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
More TOP STORIES News