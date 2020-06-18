3rd man charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl at North Raleigh apartment complex

Raleigh police charged Aaron Orlando Forest, 46 with murder, possession of firearm by felon and discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl at a north Raleigh apartment complex.

Jameisha Person was shot at Level at 401 apartments on Goodstone Drive in north Raleigh just before 7 p.m. on June 2.

Two others have been arrested in the shooting of Jameisha including Joshua Jenkins, 26 and James Evans Jr., 47.



Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357 or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.


