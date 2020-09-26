Abandoned Riley Hill School catches fire in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters spent a good portion of their Friday afternoon battling a blaze at the abandoned Riley Hill School in Wendell.
The abandoned building located along the 5900 block of Riley Hill Road caught fire just before 5:30 p.m. triggering assistance from multiple fire departments including the Northern Wake, Franklin and Johnston County Fire Departments.
Fire officials have not provided details on the fire at this time.
