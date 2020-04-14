television

ABC's 'Summer Fun and Games' lineup returns this May

ABC's "Summer Fun and Games" returns this May with a lineup full of some of television's highest-rated game shows, the network announced on Tuesday.

Extreme mini-golf tournament "Holey Moley" swings into action with its sophomore season on Thursday, May 21. The 13-episode season will follow mini-golf lovers as they go head-to-head on an even bigger obstacle golf course for the chance to win the ultimate grand prize of $250,000. Stephen Curry, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai will return for "Holey Moley II: The Sequel."

Following the season premiere of "Holey Moley," "To Tell the Truth" will return for its fifth season on the same day. Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, the game show will feature a panel of celebrities grilling three contestants in attempt to figure out which is telling the truth about their identity. The game show is set to have a star-studded season with appearances by Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi and more.

"Sunday Fun and Games" returns on May 31 with "Celebrity Family Feud," hosted by Steve Harvey, "Press Your Luck" with host Elizabeth Banks and "Match Game" with host Alec Baldwin.

The network also announced the return of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Starring Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward, the show will debut its final season on Wednesday, May 27.

ABC News will also debut a new show this May. "The Genetic Detective" will follow investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she works with police departments to use DNA in order to identify criminals. The new show is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 19.
