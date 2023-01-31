ABC11 Celebrates Black History Month 2023

In honor of Black History Month, ABC11 is highlighting African American accomplishments and contributions to our community.

Anita Brown-Graham is the founder and director of ncIMPACT, a statewide initiative created to help local communities make informed decisions to improve conditions. She is also a distinguished Professor of Public Law and Government at UNC's School of Government.

Triangle native Chuck Davis was a nationally known dancer, choreographer, and founder of the Chuck Davis Dance Company and the African American Dance Ensemble. He was also an adjunct professor at North Carolina Central University.

Dr. Darrell Allison is the 12th Chancellor of Fayetteville State University, the second-oldest public university in the UNC System. Under his leadership, he has successfully boosted institutional resources, revitalized the campus, and led efforts to participate in affordable tuition as part of the NC Promise Tuition Plan.

Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail is the 13th President of Saint Augustine's University. Under her leadership, the university has increased enrollment, rebuilt technology infrastructures, and improved outcomes for students.

Dr. Johnson Akinleye is the 12th Chancellor of North Carolina Central University. Under his leadership, the University reached record levels of sponsored research, grant investments, and major capital projects.

A native of Hillsborough, NC, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is the Assistant Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard's School of Public Health. Her work with the National Institutes of Health led to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Elaine O'Neal is the city of Durham's first Black female Mayor. O'Neal is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and the University's School of Law. She was a judge for 24 years and was the first woman in Durham County to be named Chief District Court Judge.

Ernie Barnes was an artist well known for his unique style of elongated characters, notably featured on the television series, "Good Times". The Durham native and graduate of North Carolina Central University was also a professional football player for the Baltimore Colts, NY Titans, San Diego Chargers, and the Denver Broncos.

Dr. Paulette Dillard is the 18th President of Shaw University, the oldest HBCU to begin offering courses in the Southern United States. She is a scientist, educator, and astute businesswoman.

Raleigh native Greear Webb is a Senior Morehead-Cain Scholar at UNC Chapel Hill. He is a Co-Founder of Young Americans Protest (YAP!), and currently serves as mentor and Director of Social Justice for Durham's SIDEKICKS Academy character education program.

Dr. Harold Martin Sr., is the Chancellor of NC A &T SU, the first alumnus in the History of NC A &T to hold the position. Under his leadership, NC A &T has become the nation's largest HBCU.

Dr. Jean Spaulding became the first African American female to graduate from Duke University School of Medicine in 1972. She continues to serve the community through her private practice of psychiatry for children, adolescents, and young adults.

Dr. Karrie G. Dixon is the 12th Chief Executive Officer and 7th Chancellor of Elizabeth City State University. She is a transformational leader who models accountability, commitment, and excellence.

A graduate of NC State University, Phil Freelon was one of the country's most influential African-American architects. His work includes the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise (BRITE) Facility at NCCU, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture.

Shirley Caesar was born in Raleigh and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 7 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.

