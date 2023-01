<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=12755055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Elaine O'Neal is the city of Durham's first Black female Mayor. O'Neal is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and the University's School of Law. She was a judge for 24 years and was the first woman in Durham County to be named Chief District Court Judge.