ABC11 honors local heroes dedicated to making a difference

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hit ABC television series 9-1-1 premiered its new season Thursday.

In honor of this, ABC11 interviewed local heroes in the Triangle. These individuals shared their stories and the impact they make in their communities every day.

911 Heroes: Call operator Kirby Jones of Durham

Durham County Crisis Call diversion Specialist Kirby Jones shared how he engaged with a distressed caller and gave that person hope to live.

911 Heroes: Raleigh fire captain rescues kitten from storm drain

Raleigh Fire Captain Narron described how he rescued a kitten from a storm drain. Now he's friends with the family and the kitten.

911 Heroes: Clayton police officers rescue man

Officers Anderson and Pistola retold a harrowing story about how they saved a man involved in a crash.

911 Heroes: Deputy Bubba Whitehurst in Orange County

Deputy Bubba Whitehurst said it's a pleasure to serve and enjoys the opportunity to be a first responder in Orange County.

