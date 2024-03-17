ABC11 honors local heroes dedicated to making a difference

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hit ABC television series 9-1-1 premiered its new season Thursday.
In honor of this, ABC11 interviewed local heroes in the Triangle. These individuals shared their stories and the impact they make in their communities every day.
Durham County Crisis Call diversion Specialist Kirby Jones shared how he engaged with a distressed caller and gave that person hope to live.
Raleigh Fire Captain Narron described how he rescued a kitten from a storm drain. Now he's friends with the family and the kitten.
Officers Anderson and Pistola retold a harrowing story about how they saved a man involved in a crash.
Deputy Bubba Whitehurst said it's a pleasure to serve and enjoys the opportunity to be a first responder in Orange County.
