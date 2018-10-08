ABC11 I-Team uncovers the dangers of many stretch limos

EMBED </>More Videos

We traveled to California, where we discovered many limos are not built to withstand a serious crash.

By
The ABC11 I-Team investigated stretch limos, warning of safety concerns, years before the tragic crash in New York that killed twenty people.

We traveled to Southern California and visited the Classic Limousine factory where we discovered many limos are not built to withstand a serious crash.

Classic Limousine has produced thousands of limos for heads of state, royalty and limousine companies.

Deadliest traffic crashes in U.S. history
A limousine carrying 18 people crashed over the weekend in Schoharie, New York, killing all the occupants and two pedestrians, making it among the nation's deadliest ground-traffic accidents.


The company owner, Nick Giacobone, said they follow strict guidelines put in place by car makers to ensure the limos are safe when they leave the factory.

Giacobone said that many other vehicles are stretched and retain their standard equipment, meaning their brakes, steering and overall handling cannot accommodate the extra weight.

"They're just not built and designed for 18-20 people in the back and 200 and 240-inch stretches," said Giacobone. "It ends up being a rolling dump truck. It could crash through a number of different things and it would hurt the people in the back."

Giacobone showed us how they begin the process by sawing in half a specially designed Ford or Cadillac that is built to be stretched.

Classic Limousine is not permitted to lengthen them by more than 120 inches . The company then adds safety equipment like steel crash beams, so the cars will pass government crash tests, and finally they install luxurious amenities.

Giacobone said many other limo makers do not follow the rules.

"When a vehicle gets to be that heavy, you run into tire problems, you run into braking distance, there's just a number of things that could go wrong," said Giacobone.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the stretch limo involved in the deadly crash had been rebuilt in a way that violated federal law.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crash
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michael becomes a hurricane, could bring heavy rain to the Carolinas
Coyote attacks Wake County woman's dog in backyard
Child porn found at home of Wake Forest man charged with threatening students
2 years later: Hurricane Matthew a slow healing wound
New York limo crash ranks among deadliest US traffic accidents
MOST WANTED DEADBEAT: Doctor owes $4M in child support
Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at NC Walmart
Voting registrations spike after Taylor Swift's political post
Show More
Body found near road in Goldsboro
Expect delays! Downtown detours begin at Capital Boulevard and Wade Avenue
Robot lawn mowers coming to a yard near you
UNCW students start classes, some still displaced by Florence
Hand sanitizer possibly better than soap, study finds
More News