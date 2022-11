BASF Science Club: Soil types and water filtration

In this experiment, we're going to find out how quickly water drains through three different types of soil: one heavy with sand, a potting soil, and soil heavy with clay. We're joined by BASF employee, Ken, and his son, Davis, who will demonstrate the process!

