BASFscience

Experimenting with Phototropism

EMBED <>More Videos

Experimenting with Phototropism

Have you ever seen a plant grow crooked rather than straight up or down? That might be because it was experiencing phototropism. This is where a plant or organism responds to the source of light and either grows towards it (positive phototropism) or away from it (negative phototropism).

In this experiment, we will be testing phototropism by taking six geraniums and growing them in three different light environments.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

Share your results on our Facebook page!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecool kidssciencebasfsciencescienceclub
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SPONSORED: How to Grow an Avocado Tree
SPONSORED: How to Extract DNA from a Strawberry
SPONSORED: Experimenting with Sugar Water in Plants
BASFSCIENCE
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: Stalactites and Stalagmites
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: pH Chemistry with Cabbage!
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: Learn about the greenhouse effect
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: Skewering a Balloon