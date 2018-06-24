Personalize your weather by entering a location.
MISS NORTH CAROLINA
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018

ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018 (WTVD)
WTVD
Sunday, June 24, 2018
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018 Laura Matrazzo.
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
The winner of the Miss NC Competition and the top 5 and top 10 competitors.
Miss North Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
