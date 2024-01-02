Schedule your appointment for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive

Every two seconds, a need for blood arises in the United States, a critical demand that the American Red Cross strives to meet.

To help meet this need, ABC11 is holding its annual ABC11 Together Blood Drive on January 10 from 8 am - 6 pm.

Schedule your appointment now and be a vital part of this life-saving effort!

The impact of your blood donation extends a lifeline to accident and burn victims, individuals undergoing heart surgery, organ transplant recipients, and those bravely fighting leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease.

Your generosity can make an extraordinary difference in their lives.

Appointments for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive are encouraged and available at the locations listed below.

Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley 4500 Marriott Drive Raleigh, NC 27612

The Streets at Southpoint (in front of Nordstrom) 6910 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27704

Fayetteville Technical Community College Tony Rand Student Center 2200 Hull Road Fayetteville, NC 28303

New this year: Recent eligibility changes mean more people can contribute. Adjustments related to gender, sexual orientation, and European travel have expanded opportunities for individuals to make a life-saving impact. If you have questions about your eligibility status, click here for more information.

Don't miss this chance to be a hero in someone's life. Schedule your appointment now at RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code ABC11), call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or register through the Blood Donor app.

As a token of appreciation, presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last!