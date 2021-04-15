abc11 together

ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 18, 2021

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

Durham Literacy Center

Since 1985, the Durham Literacy Center has provided free instruction and tutoring to more than 18,000 adults and out-of-school youth. Amid Durham's growth and change, the DLC remains the leading independent adult literacy provider in Durham County and the only community-based organization focused entirely on adult literacy.

On May 25 the DLC will be hosting its 14th Annual Leaders in Literacy Breakfast, and this year the event will be virtual.

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

People in Fayetteville know the fourth weekend in April is always Dogwood Festival weekend. The annual festival in Downtown Fayetteville draws tens of thousands of visitors. This year because of the pandemic the Dogwood Festival is scaling back to what it's calling a "Mini-Fest" from April 23-25 at the Westwood Shopping Center in Fayetteville, along with virtual events.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival's Mini-Fest.

Tobacco Road Marathon

The weekend of May 15 and May 16, the 11th Annual Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon will take place in Cary. The 2020 marathon was canceled because of the pandemic. This year organizers have split the races with the Marathon taking place on Saturday, May 15, and the Half Marathon on Sunday, May 16. Both races start at 7am at Thomas Brooks Park in Cary.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's Tobacco Road Marathon.

Triangle Rising Stars

In 2011, The Durham Performing Arts Center established Triangle Rising Stars, a regional qualifying event as part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Triangle Rising Stars is the regional competition that brings together high school musical theatre students from Central and Eastern North Carolina to perform and compete for the chance to represent DPAC in the national finals in New York City each summer.

Unfortunately, last year's competition was interrupted and canceled by the pandemic, but this year it's back in a virtual format.

