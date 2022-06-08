RALEIGH -- The ABC11 Together Perspectives for June 12, 2022 features segments on the Juneteenth Jubilee in Fayetteville, Out! Raleigh Pride and the NC Fatherhood Conference.Juneteen is now a federal holiday. Last year President Joe Biden signed a bill creating the new holiday on June 19, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Because June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.On Saturday, June 18, Fayetteville's Cool Spring Downtown District will sponsor the city's first Juneteenth Jubilee. It will take place from 12PM to 9:30PM at Festival Park and will feature food, music, art and a lot of family fun.The headlining act for the festival is Fayetteville native rapper Morray.1PM - Reggie Codrington3PM - Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba5PM - Fatback Band7PM - Amythyst Kiah8:45PM - MorrayABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's Juneteeth Jubilee.For the first time since 2019, Out! Raleigh Pride returns to Downtown Raleigh with an in-person festival along Fayetteville Street on June 25 from 11AM to 6PM.This is the 10th anniversary for Out! Raleigh Pride, and it serves as a major fundraiser for the LGBT Center of Raleigh and its 20+ community outreach programs.The event offers live entertainment, local vendors, artists, food, a beer garden and a children's play area.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Out! Raleigh Pride.https://siteeditor.abcotvs.com/SiteEditor/index.htm#Father's Day is Sunday, June 19 and what better way to celebrate than to learn how to become a better dad.The 2022 North Carolina Fatherhood Conference takes place on Saturday, June 18 from 8AM to 3PM at the McKimmon Center at North Carolina State University. The Conference will feature speakers and workshops that specialize in health, wellness and vital community resources.The annual free conference attracts hundreds of people from across the state to celebrate and focus on the value of fathers engaging with their children and their community.