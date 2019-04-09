abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 14, 2019

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The April 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on The Walk to Defeat ALS, El Pueblo and the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival.

The Walk to Defeat ALS

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

ALS usually strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70, and it is estimated there are more than 20,000 Americans who have the disease at any given time. For unknown reasons, military veterans are approximately twice as likely to be diagnosed with the disease as the general public.

On April 20, thousands will join the Walk to Defeat ALS in downtown Raleigh. Registration begins at 8:30am at Halifax Mall and the Walk to Defeat ALS starts at 10 am. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Walk to Defeat ALS

El Pueblo

El Pueblo is a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh specializing in leadership development for both youth and adults among Wake County's growing Latinx Community.

El Pueblo is working with to education residents about recent U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement raids in North Carolina.

Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

Last year more than 250,000 people turned out for the annual Fayetteville Dogwood Festival. It's one of the biggest spring festivals in the area, and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.

This year's Dogwood Festival take place April 26 - 28 in Festival Park and downtown Fayetteville.

