DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 14, 2021 contains segments on the Empty Bowls fundraiser for Urban Ministries of Durham, the StepUp Durham Back-to-Work initiative and the Hayti Heritage Film Festival.Every March Empty Bowls gives people a chance to taste soups from various Durham restaurants. However, this year since people can't gather together for the event, the event will be coming to you.Beginning March 1, participants can pick up their soups at 7 Durham restaurants. On Thursday, March 4, you can enjoy your soups from home while watching a special presentation byUMD connects with the community to end homelessness and fight poverty by offering food, shelter and a future to neighbors in need. Empty Bowls is a major fundraiser for UMD.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor or the 2021 Empty Bowls.Since the COVID-19 Pandemic hit in mid-March, more than 1.4 million workers have filed unemployment claims with the North Carolina Division of Employment Security. Many of the businesses they worked at forced to close for months. However there are jobs available in this pandemic economy, andin partnership withis helping people get training for those jobs through their Back-To-Work Initiative.For 27 years, thein Durham has worked to keep Black southern film alive through the annual Hayti Heritage Film Festival.This year's film festival will happen March 1 - 6, but this year because of the pandemic, the film festival will happen virtually.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's Hayti Heritage Film Festival.