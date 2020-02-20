DURHAM (WTVD) -- The ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 23, 2020 features segments on the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade, Empty Bowls and The Tobacco Road Marathon.On March 14, 2020 downtown Raleigh will become a sea of green as the city honors the patron saint of Ireland with the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival.The parade starts at 10am at E. Lane St. and N. Wilmington St. and heads south, turning right on E. Morgan just past the State Capitol, and left onto Fayetteville St. The parade then makes a right on E. Hargett St. and a left on S. Salisbury and ends just past the Raleigh Convention Center.The St. Patrick's Day Festival will follow the parade on Fayetteville St.On Thursday, March 5, the 14th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Urban Ministries of Durham will be held at the Durham Convention Center.It's an opportunity for the community to come together to work toward ending homelessness and fight poverty by offering food, shelter and a future to neighbors in need.Join over 1,000 members of the community to sample soups prepared by local award-winning chefs, vote for your favorite, and with certain tickets, take home a hand-crafted soup bowl made by a local artist.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's Empty Bowls.The Tobacco Road Allscripts Marathon and Altra Half Marathon are back for an 11th year. This year's races will take place on Sunday, March 15, and will start at 7am from Thomas Brooks Park in Cary.It's one of the flattest and fastest marathon courses in the area.Since the first race in 2010, the Tobacco Road Marathon has donated more than a million dollars to various nonprofits.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Tobacco Road Marathon.