ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 13, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The January 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments highlighting Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events.
Triangle MLK, Jr. Committee Events
From prayer and reflection to music and celebration, the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee has events for everyone.
Friday, January 18
Wreath Laying Ceremony
9:00 a.m.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens
1215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh
Saturday, January 19
Youth Innovation Summit
7:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Cary Academy
1500 N. Harrison Ave. in Cary
Monday, January 21
Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
Doors Open - 5:00 a.m.
Breakfast - 6:00 - 8:00 a.m.
Program - 7:15 a.m.
Sheraton Imperial
4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham
MLK Memorial March
11:00 a.m.
State Capitol
MLK Noon Observation
12:00 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
MLK Evening Musical Celebration
5:30 p.m.
Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Dream Big Book Drive and Celebration
Reading is the basic building block of education, and that is why Book Harvest works to make sure all children have access to books.
On MLK Day Book Harvest will hold it's annual Dream Big Book Drive and Celebration from 1:00 - 4:00 in Durham Central Park.
North Carolina MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party
On Saturday, February 2, the 17th Annual North Carolina MLK Black History Parade will roll down Fayetteville Street in Durham. The parade starts at noon at W.G. Pearson Elementary School and ends on the NC Central University campus with a block party.
