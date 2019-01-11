ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 13, 2019

Friday, January 18

Wreath Laying Ceremony

9:00 a.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens

1215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh



Saturday, January 19

Youth Innovation Summit

7:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Cary Academy

1500 N. Harrison Ave. in Cary



Monday, January 21

Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

Doors Open - 5:00 a.m.

Breakfast - 6:00 - 8:00 a.m.

Program - 7:15 a.m.

Sheraton Imperial

4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham



MLK Memorial March

11:00 a.m.

State Capitol



MLK Noon Observation

12:00 p.m.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts



MLK Evening Musical Celebration

5:30 p.m.

Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

The January 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments highlighting Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events.From prayer and reflection to music and celebration, the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee has events for everyone.Reading is the basic building block of education, and that is why Book Harvest works to make sure all children have access to books.On MLK Day Book Harvest will hold it's annual Dream Big Book Drive and Celebration from 1:00 - 4:00 in Durham Central Park.On Saturday, February 2, the 17th Annual North Carolina MLK Black History Parade will roll down Fayetteville Street in Durham. The parade starts at noon at W.G. Pearson Elementary School and ends on the NC Central University campus with a block party.