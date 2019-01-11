ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES

ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 13, 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The January 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments highlighting Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events.

Triangle MLK, Jr. Committee Events

From prayer and reflection to music and celebration, the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee has events for everyone.
EMBED More News Videos

Friday, January 18
Wreath Laying Ceremony
9:00 a.m.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens
1215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh

Saturday, January 19
Youth Innovation Summit
7:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Cary Academy
1500 N. Harrison Ave. in Cary

Monday, January 21
Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
Doors Open - 5:00 a.m.
Breakfast - 6:00 - 8:00 a.m.
Program - 7:15 a.m.
Sheraton Imperial
4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham

MLK Memorial March
11:00 a.m.
State Capitol

MLK Noon Observation
12:00 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

MLK Evening Musical Celebration
5:30 p.m.
Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Click here for more information

Dream Big Book Drive and Celebration

Reading is the basic building block of education, and that is why Book Harvest works to make sure all children have access to books.

On MLK Day Book Harvest will hold it's annual Dream Big Book Drive and Celebration from 1:00 - 4:00 in Durham Central Park.

EMBED More News Videos


Click here for more information

North Carolina MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party

On Saturday, February 2, the 17th Annual North Carolina MLK Black History Parade will roll down Fayetteville Street in Durham. The parade starts at noon at W.G. Pearson Elementary School and ends on the NC Central University campus with a block party.

EMBED More News Videos


Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abc11 togetherabc11 together perspectivesmartin luther king jrmlkmlk day
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Perspectives for December 16, 2018
ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 11, 2018
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 14, 2018
ABC 11 Together Perspectives for August 19, 2018
More abc11 together perspectives
Top Stories
Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Hemp company's warehouse catches fire in Franklin County
Venomous Portuguese men-of-war wash up on NC beach
Timeline: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas
IBM to lay off over 300 in Durham after closure of subsidiary
Show More
Hospitals keep young visitors away to prevent spread of flu
Lost teddy bear gets luxury stay at hotel in Hawaii
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Police radio traffic reveals moments after Raleigh officer was shot
Some Jeep, Dodge diesel owners owed $3,000, NC Attorney General says
More News