ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 21, 2019

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- The July 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on National Night Out, Crayons2Caluclators' Fill That Bus campaign and Triangle Rising Stars.

National Night Out

On the evening of Tuesday, August 6, communities across the country will come together for National Night Out. It's an annual effort to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community.

The deadline to register in Raleigh for a neighborhood to participate in National Night Out is Friday, July 19.

Click here for more information on how to register in Raleigh.

Fill That Bus
Since 2006 Crayons2Calculators has served the educational creative needs of students in Durham Public Schools by providing free school supplies to classroom teachers. Teacher shop at the warehouse store C2C operates with the support of individuals, corporations and grants.

Most of the supplies for C2C come from their annual Fill That Bus campaign. This year the Fill That Bus campaign will take place July 22 through August 17. Neighborhoods, businesses and churches conduct school supply drives that provide C2C with the much-needed supplies for teachers as they begin the new school year.

Click here for more information on the Fill That Bus campaign.

Triangle Rising Stars

On May 16, 20 of the area's most talented high school student performers took to the Durham Performing Arts Center stage as part of the Triangle Rising Stars competition.

The Triangle Rising Stars showcase and awards bring together area high school musical theater students to perform together, and to compete for educational scholarships. The winning actor and actress also get to spend a week in New York City and compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards, which are also known as The Jimmy Awards.

The winner of this year's Best Actress is Haven Bower for her performance as Katherine Plumber in Heritage High School's production of Newsies.

The winner of this year's Best Actor is Ben Eble for his performance as Seymour Krelborn in Chapel Hill High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Click here for more information on DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars program.

