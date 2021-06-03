abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for June 6, 2021

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for June 6, 2021 features segments on The Walk to Defeat ALS, The Museum of Life and Science and Cary's Juneteenth Celebration.

Walk to Defeat ALS

EMBED More News Videos



For the first 19 years of its existence The Walk to End ALS brought together thousands of people into Downtown Raleigh to raise money and fight the disease that more than 20,000 Americans live with right now.

Last year the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone the walk until September, and when it did happen, it was very different. People were encouraged to organize small walks in their neighborhoods. That same format is being used this year for the 21st Annual Walk to End ALS on June 26.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's Walk to End ALS.

Click here for more information.

The Museum of Life and Science

EMBED More News Videos



The Museum of Life and Science had a humble beginning in 1946 when a group of volunteers created Durham's first trail-side nature center known as The Children's Museum. As the Museum celebrates its 75th anniversary, it has grown into a sprawling 84 acre complex designed to spark imagination, creative and new ways of thinking about our world.

Click here for more information.

Cary's Juneteenth Celebration

EMBED More News Videos



On June 19 the Town of Cary will hold its annual Juneteenth Celebration at Bond Park. The event commemorates the day when the last enslaved people received word they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. This year's celebration will begin at 1PM.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 together perspectivesalsabc11 togetherjuneteenth
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 16, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 18, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 14, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 14, 2021
TOP STORIES
'I'm a lucky guy': Coach K reminisces on legendary career
$300-a-week federal aid would end for unemployed under NC House bill
Sheriff: 2 children open fire on deputies: 'She's got the AK and the shotgun'
Wild video shows man running through traffic on I-40 after carjacking taxi
HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call at graduation
LATEST: Businesses can require employees to get vaccinated
Durham County Sheriff says staffing situation is 'dire'
Show More
Watch out for severe storms, flash flooding today
At least 1 dead, girl injured in Fayetteville home invasion, police say
Wake County deputy out of surgery after shooting, suspect charged
Utah girls, 9 and 4, crash parents' car in attempted trip to CA
Upcoming UFO report to Congress creating lots of buzz
More TOP STORIES News