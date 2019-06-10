abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for June 9, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The June 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition, the Peak City Pig Fest in Apex, and Beyond: The Film Festival in Cary.

Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition

Starting on June 19, 42 young women from around the state will begin taking part in Miss North Carolina 2019. The events will take place at various locations in Raleigh and will culminate on Saturday, June 22 in Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the Competition finals are still available, and you will also be able to watch it on ABC11.

Peak City Pig Fest

On June 14 and 15 Apex will host the annual Bone Suckin' Sauce Peak City Pig Fest in the town's historic downtown. This is not just a festival but a competition that is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of this year's Peak City Pig Fest.

Beyond: The 2nd Annual Film Festival

Starting Wednesday, June 19, the Town of Cary is hosting Beyond: The 2nd Annual Film Festival. The theme of this year's festival is Heroes, and most of the films will be screened in The Cary Theater in downtown. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of this year's film festival.

