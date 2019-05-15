abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 12, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The May 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina's summer hunger initiative, the 2019 hurricane season and Golden Belt's SummerStage in Durham.


The Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC

With summer vacation almost here for school children, many who depend on free and reduced breakfast and lunches often find themselves missing meals. That's why the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina holds a summer hunger initiative to make sure their partner agencies have enough extra food during the summer.

2019 Hurricane Season

The 2019 Hurricane Season begin on June 1 and runs through November. Last year's hurricane season was one for the record books in North Carolina. For days Hurricane Florence dumped heavy rains across much of the eastern part of the state. In Elizabethtown the storm dropped a record 35.93 inches of rain, making it the wettest tropical cyclone to ever hit North Carolina. While many are still recovering from Florence, it's time to get ready for what might happen in 2019.

Golden Belt's Summer Stage

On April 13 the Golden Belt Campus in Durham premiered SummerStage. It's the newest outdoor venue for music and movies in the Bull City, joining the ranks of American Tobacco, Brightleaf Square and Durham Central Park.

