ABC11 Together Perspectives for September 15, 2019

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM (WTVD) -- The September 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on Operation Save A Life, La Fiesta del Pueblo, the USO of NC Salute to Freedom Awards Celebration, Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K Race.

Operation Save A Life

Click here for more information on Operation Save A Life

So far in 2019 there have been 57 fire related deaths in North Carolina. Many fire deaths are preventable if there is a working smoke detector in a home.

Once again this year, ABC11 Together is teaming up with Kidde, The Home Depot, the NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals and local fire departments to make sure people in need have a working smoke detector in their home.

La Fiesta del Pueblo

On Sunday, September 22, downtown Raleigh will come alive with the sights and sounds of the Latino community as La Fiesta del Pueblo takes over Fayetteville Street. La Fiesta is a multicultural appreciation and understanding of Latin American art and culture. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of La Fiesta del Pueblo.

Click here for more information on La Fiesta del Pueblo

USO of NC Salute to Freedom Awards Ceremony

Click here for more information on the USO of NC Salute to Freedom Awards Celebration

Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K Race

For more information on the Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K Race click here.
