RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 22, 2021 featured segments on the Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K, Lazy Daze and Durham's Third Friday Art Walk and Concert at Golden Belt.

Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K

In 2003 Gail Parkin's family held their first memorial walk. Five years later they expanded the event to include a 5K race as they worked to raise money for research and awareness of a disease that kills more than 10,000 American women every year. Ovarian Cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women.

This year the Gail Parkins Memorial Cancer Walk and 5K is back with both in-person and virtual events. The virtual 5K can take place between September 4 and 18. The in-person walk and 5K takes place on Saturday, September 18 at Sanderson High School in Raleigh.

7:30 am - Day of Registration
8:30 am - 5K Race
10:30 am - 2-Mile Walk

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K.

Click here for more information.

Third Friday Art Walk and Concert at Golden Belt

Third Fridays in Durham are an institution, and Gold Belt Warehouse Studios and Galleries are the main attraction. There you can meet and discuss art with the artists themselves, listen to music on the Mill Stage, and get some food and drinks.

The Golden Belt Campus is located on the east end of Downtown Durham. The next two Third Friday Art Walk and Concert take place on August 20 and September 17. The art studios are open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and the concert starts on the Mill Stage at 8:00 pm.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Third Friday Art Walk and Concert at Golden Belt.

Click here for more information.

Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival

On Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 Lazy Daze returns to Downtown Cary at the Town Hall Campus.

The 45th Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival will feature more than 300 artists, live music, children's activities and a variety of food and drink vendors.

On Saturday, August 28 the Festival runs from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and from 12:30 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, August 29.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the 45th Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival.

Click here for more information.
