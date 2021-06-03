RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for June 6, 2021 features segments on The Walk to Defeat ALS, The Museum of Life and Science and Cary's Juneteenth Celebration.For the first 19 years of its existence The Walk to End ALS brought together thousands of people into Downtown Raleigh to raise money and fight the disease that more than 20,000 Americans live with right now.Last year the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone the walk until September, and when it did happen, it was very different. People were encouraged to organize small walks in their neighborhoods. That same format is being used this year for the 21st Annual Walk to End ALS on June 26.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's Walk to End ALS.The Museum of Life and Science had a humble beginning in 1946 when a group of volunteers created Durham's first trail-side nature center known as The Children's Museum. As the Museum celebrates its 75th anniversary, it has grown into a sprawling 84 acre complex designed to spark imagination, creative and new ways of thinking about our world.On June 19 the Town of Cary will hold its annual Juneteenth Celebration at Bond Park. The event commemorates the day when the last enslaved people received word they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. This year's celebration will begin at 1PM.