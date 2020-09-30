abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 4, 2020

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- The ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 4, 2020 features segments on ABC11's Operation Save A Life campaign, as well as Durham's Back on the Bull campaign.

Operation Save A Life

In 2019, 117 people died in fires in North Carolina, and across the country more than 2,900 people lost their lives. Many fire deaths are preventable if there is a working smoke detector in a home.

For the 17th year, ABC11 Together is teaming up with Kidde, the NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals and local fire departments to make sure people in need have a working smoke detector in their home.

EMBED More News Videos



EMBED More News Videos



Click here for more information

Back on the Bull

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated businesses as they were forced to shutdown in the Spring. Now, with more people getting out, Durham is working to let people know they can do it safely in their "Back on the Bull" campaign.

EMBED More News Videos



Click here for more information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 together perspectivesoperation save a lifecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 23
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 12, 2020
ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 22, 2019
ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 17, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bars, movie theaters can open with restrictions, Cooper announces
LATEST: Cohen says COVID-19 metrics are stable, but 'fragile'
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of LA County deputies
ECU student's site for minority-owned shops born from BLM, COVID-19
Pelosi, Mnuchin plan last-ditch meeting on stimulus bill
Federal judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits
Show More
Leaf peepin': When are fall colors headed our way?
Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
Hundreds of US flags fill field to honor American heroes
6 women part of 'swatting' case not motivated by race, police say
More TOP STORIES News