ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 16, 2021

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 16, 2021 features segments on TLC's Toast to Our Heroes, El Pueblo, and Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

TLC's Toast to Our Heroes

The Tammy Lynn Center, now known as TLC, works to benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through a diverse range of on-site community-based programs.

For more than 30 years, TLC's "Toast to the Triangle" has served as one of its major fundraisers. However, this year an in-person event is not possible because of the pandemic. In its place will be an online event called "Toast to Our Heroes, A Virtual Celebration for TLC." It will be held on Thursday, May 20th starting at 7pm.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of "Toast to Our Heroes."

El Pueblo

El Pueblo has been on the forefront of speaking out about immigration policies during demonstrations and rallies. The organization's Youth Advocacy and Civic Participation works to foster engagement of Latinx youth and stresses the importance of young Latinx representation in the political process.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

Every Spring documentary filmmakers and fans gather in Durham for the annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival. Last year, the Festival was canceled because of the pandemic. This year, the Festival returns this year, but instead of sitting in one of the theaters at the Caroline Theater or in the Durham Convention Center, the films will be viewed online June 2 -6.

Click here for more information
