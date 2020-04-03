abc11 together

ABC11 Virtual Food Drive: Raises more than 1,000,000 meals for families in need

The community response to the ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive was incredible. Because of the generosity of many, we surpassed our goal and collected over 1,000,000 meals to help those that need it most.

RELATED: How to get food assistance in central, eastern NC

We are sincerely grateful to our radio partners that supported the drive throughout the day: Foxy 107.1/104.3, WKML 95.7, and FOXY 99 FM. In total, ABC11 received 1,164,601 meals.


As the number of people visiting food pantries continues to increase each day, the work of both the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC is extremely critical. Your financial donations allow them to purchase nutritious foods and the staples that every household needs.
"In our 40 years of serving the community, this is a crisis unlike any we've faced," said Peter Werbicki, President & CEO of the Food Bank of CENC. "We're shifting our operations and how we serve people to try to meet this unprecedented need, and do it in a way that ensures we can serve people for the long haul."

Food insecurity will continue to be a reality in these unprecedented times. You can be a Hunger Hero to help fight this growing need by donating here through April 16. $1 = 5 meals, so every dollar counts.

We are asking those that can, to donate to the drive here or on the ABC11 Facebook page.



We're in this together.
