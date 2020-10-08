Health & Fitness

What doctors recommend for children's eye health amid long screen times

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- If your teen or child is constantly scrolling through their phone, playing video games or learning virtually, their eyes have probably been exposed to a lot of blue light in recent months.

This particular light is emitted from the screens of many devices and, in some cases, can have an impact on your child's eye health.

"The damage happens at the level of the retina," said Dr. Scott Edmonds, chief eyecare officer with UnitedHealthcare. "It hasn't been fully documented, since this is a relatively new phenomenon."

The first step in combatting this potential problem is putting some distance between your child and their device, literally.

"The closer you are to your digital device, the more intense the blue light," Dr. Edmonds said. "So, we like to recommend kids are at a 30 inch focal distance from their device."

RELATED: Kids having trouble sleeping? This could be why
EMBED More News Videos

Virtual learning may be necessary right now because of the pandemic, but it may be affecting your child's sleep. Here is why.



Second, be sure to implement the "20-20-20" rule, which means to have your child take a break from looking at a screen every 20 minutes. Ask them to focus their eyes on an object 20 feet away and hold that focus for 20 seconds before looking back at the screen.

For an extra layer of protection, blue light glasses might be an option, but it's important to purchase from a reputable optometrist to ensure you're getting the protection you pay for.

"When you go to the eye doctor and get a prescription blue filter, it is regulated so the filters we use are all measured," Dr. Edmonds said.

Legitimate blue light blocking lenses usually have a yellow tint or a protective coating.

Many online retailers offer these lenses for sale, but Dr. Edmonds cautions against these purchases because the retailers are typically not regulated.

Lastly, if you have blue light lenses and want to test their effectiveness, here is what you can do:

"The way we do it in the office is we have a cobalt blue pen light, or you can buy a pen light that emits blue light, and shine it through the lens," Dr. Edmonds said. "If the blue light doesn't get through, then you know you've got a good blue light blocker."

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Tips on how to effectively communicate with your child's teacher
EMBED More News Videos

Things can get awkward and downright offensive pretty quickly when an email gets misinterpreted. Here's how experts say you can avoid the awkward moments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthy youchildren's healtheye carechild caredoctorsonline learning
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking her dogs
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
TIMELINE: When leaf colors will peak this fall in NC
A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Show More
LATEST: Several Triangle movie theaters reopening on Friday
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Duke University to lay off 75 employees due to COVID-19
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
More TOP STORIES News