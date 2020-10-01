Coronavirus

These recommendations could reduce COVID-19 spread on campus

By
As colleges and universities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreaks on campuses, the CDC announced a new approach that could help prevent or reduce the transmission.

The CDC issued their initial guidance last June, which stated that it "does not recommend entry testing of all returning students, faculty, and staff." At the time the guidance was released, people reported not getting their results for several days or weeks.

But now, testing has been more advanced, and the CDC is saying, "In an IHE (Institutions of higher education) setting, with frequent movement of faculty, staff and students between the IHE and the community, a strategy of entry screening combined with regular serial testing might prevent or reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission."

The agency also updated its recommendations for colleges and universities on contact tracing.

"A testing strategy should only be implemented if results will lead to specific actions such as isolation of those with a positive test, contact tracing once a case is identified, quarantining close contacts, and reviewing and altering infection prevention and control practices and implemented mitigation strategies," the CDC wrote on its site.

Aside from its new approach, this month, the CDC also released "Indicators for Dynamic School Decision Making" which specifies indicators for community COVID-19 burden and implementation of mitigation strategies to guide decision making for K-12 schools, according to the agency.

For more information on testing and CDC guidelines for universities, visit the CDC's website.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscollegeu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking her dogs
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
TIMELINE: When leaf colors will peak this fall in NC
A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Show More
LATEST: Several Triangle movie theaters reopening on Friday
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Duke University to lay off 75 employees due to COVID-19
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
More TOP STORIES News