FACEism

FACEism: Ellis Island, where millions of immigrants sought hope, opportunity

By
ELLIS ISLAND, NEW YORK -- One of the most romantic words in all the world is "hope."

It's what made America what it is today.

There was a time when, no matter where you were in the world, or how difficult your struggles, if you could make your way to this country there would be "hope" for you.

In this sixth episode of FACeism, we look at Ellis Island - the symbol of hope for millions of immigrants.

Ellis Island opened in 1892 in New York Harbor within view of the Statue of Liberty and served for decades as the nation's busiest immigration station. It is now a national monument and museum site.

We hear the story of the island through the perspective of ranger Douglas Treem, who delights in telling the stories of the immigrants, including his own ancestors, who found their opportunity in America.

Note: The video above was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mission of the FACEism series is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in FACEism can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkstatue of libertyfaceismimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEISM
FACEism: Remembering where we come from
FACEism series: Moving toward a better understanding of each other
FACEism: 1st hate-crime victim after 9/11 was chasing American Dream
Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking her dogs
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
TIMELINE: When leaf colors will peak this fall in NC
A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Show More
LATEST: Several Triangle movie theaters reopening on Friday
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Duke University to lay off 75 employees due to COVID-19
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
More TOP STORIES News