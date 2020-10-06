2020 presidential election

Texas neighbors with opposing political signs show how to have friendly relationship

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- As Election Day approaches, tension between the Democratic and Republican parties continue to rise.

However, two central Texas neighbors are urging everyone to lead with love and not judgement.

Tasha Hancock and Marne Litton live in Cedar Park, near Austin. They have been neighbors and friends for six years.

Litton is a Republican and Hancock is a Democrat, KVUE reports.

RELATED: Man places electric fence around 'Trump 2020' sign after it was stolen 6 times
EMBED More News Videos

The lifelong Democrat recently turned Republican says his sign was stolen six times before he decided to take action.



They say they wanted to change the narrative after seeing neighbors bicker online, and political signs vandalized.

"So I may think one way about one subject and that's why I vote a certain way, but that doesn't run my whole life," Litton said. "That doesn't mean I'm a bad person, or my kids are not good people, or we're not a good family and vice versa."

"We're both mothers," Hancock said. "This is to demonstrate to our kids that you can have different opinions, you can look different, and still respect and love one another."

Even though they'll be checking different boxes on Nov. 3, the duo said they will be riding to the polls together to make their voices heard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasdonald trumprepublicanstexas newsdemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Hometown Voices: Goldsboro voters set for 2020 election
Which district votes the least in North Carolina?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking her dogs
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
TIMELINE: When leaf colors will peak this fall in NC
A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Show More
LATEST: Several Triangle movie theaters reopening on Friday
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Duke University to lay off 75 employees due to COVID-19
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
More TOP STORIES News