halloween

California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

TRACY, Calif. -- This fall, a Northern California man is continuing an annual tradition by turning his home into a dazzling Halloween light show for his neighbors to enjoy.

Tom BetGeorge, of Tracy, choreographed the light display to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

WATCH: Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights
EMBED More News Videos

Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.



He says spent more than 80 hours making sure every note of the song was represented in the sequence.

The flashy display includes pumpkins, gravestones and spiders.

In the past, BetGeorge has said that his love for light shows began as a hobby.

RELATED: Man puts together epic Christmas light display

Now that his work has gone viral in recent years, BetGeorge creates shows for theme parks worldwide.

He normally leaves the display lighted for a couple of hours on weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaholiday lightscharityhalloweenholidayeventslights festival
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
City of Fayetteville discourages trick-or-treating on Halloween
Wake County Public Libraries offering Halloween family activities
Holly Springs home transforms into neighborhood Halloween hotspot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Forecast: Rain this weekend as Delta's bands pass over Carolinas
LATEST: More than 2,000 new cases in NC for 3rd straight day
After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track
No. 8 Tar Heels, No. 19 Hokies meet in key ACC matchup
One injured in shooting inside Walmart in Rocky Mount
Teen shooting victim walks into WakeMed; police investigating
White House ups COVID aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
Show More
SC man accused of illegal alligator harvesting
Tropical Storm Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi
Report: 29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery
Clinton family's plea to name local bridge after fallen officer
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
More TOP STORIES News